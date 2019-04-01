ExxonMobil helps plastics packaging manufacturer achieve seven per cent energy saving

A switch to Mobil DTE 10 Excel hydraulic fluid has helped MPact Polymers reduce the energy used by processing equipment at its Pinetown site by seven per cent.

The move also helped optimise equipment performance, which reduced unscheduled maintenance, while the hydraulic fluid’s long life cut waste oil disposal costs.

The South African plastics packaging manufacturer had been looking for a way to improve the efficiency of its plastics processing equipment, and following a site inspection, ExxonMobil’s Field Engineering Services team recommended switching the company’s 22 injection moulding machines and 13 blow moulding lines to Mobil DTE Excel 46 hydraulic fluid.

ExxonMobil also recommended that MPact Polymers implement Mobil Serv Lubricant Analysis, as the used oil analysis programme can detect issues before they become problems, helped reduced unplanned maintenance.

The high performance oil’s excellent shear stability and wide operating temperature range helped deliver a seven per cent average reduction in energy consumption, and data from Mobil Serv Lubricant Analysis confirmed the oil’s long in-service life, which reduced hydraulic fluid consumption by 200 litres.

This extended oil drain intervals, reducing human-machine interaction by 27 hours over the space of a year.

Andreas Hadjidimitriadis, Field Marketing Adviser SA at ExxonMobil, said: “In addition to spiralling energy costs and tough competition, plastics processors have to keep pace with increasingly stringent environmental legislation. That’s why saving energy while safely reducing oil consumption is a significant achievement.”

“High performance hydraulic fluids can play a significant role in enhancing productivity and competitiveness. We’re delighted in the savings we could deliver for MPact Polymers. It shows that a small change can make a valuable difference.”