ExxonMobil introduces new foamable Achieve Advanced Polypropylene

ExxonMobil has introduced new foamable Achieve Advanced PP6302E1, an easily and affordably processed sustainable solution for high volume applications, including food and beverage packaging, industrial packaging, building products, and automotive parts.

This new high melt strength (HMS) grade improves product stiffness by up to 30 percent, compared to standard HMS PP foam, for significant cost reduction opportunities.

“Historically, foam applications have been dominated by amorphous polymers such as PS, PU and PVC. Foamed PP is a relatively recent advancement having been introduced only about 20 years ago, but it never gained much commercial traction,” said Olivier Lorge, Global Market Development Manager, Polypropylene, Vistamaxx and Adhesions Business, ExxonMobil.

“Customers can now challenge reality and rethink what’s possible for lightweight foamed PP parts in high volume applications because of the value-in-use delivered by our new Achieve™ Advanced PP6302E1. The commercial potential of foamable PP can now be pursued and fully realized.”

Achieve Advanced PP6302E1 is a viable alternative to PS foam, PFAs, and VOCs and monomer concerns (prop 65) which are being increasingly regulated. It can eliminate trade-offs and set new standards for sustainable foamed PP parts by delivering value-in-use in a number of ways.

Lorge explains: “As regulation and sustainability goals and preferences change, the food packaging industry is experiencing a shift from PS to PP, and it is a trend that is expected to continue. Plus, heat resistance for microwave-ability continues to be a key differentiating factor that makes PP a more attractive choice than PS.

”In industrial packaging, such as boxes, dividers, and sheets, Achieve Advanced PP6302E1 offers toughness, temperature stability, moisture and chemical resistance, and lightweight installation. The stiff and durable packaging can be re-used and is well-suited to replacing corrugated sheet to protect valuable products.

Achieve Advanced PP6302E1 provides durability and flexibility for ease of installation in building products such as insulation and concrete joints. The products are thermally stable over a broad temperature range and moisture resistant for dimensional stability. Sound and thermal insulation properties create a more energy efficient and comfortable environment.

While in automotive parts, Achieve Advanced PP6302E1 delivers the stiffness that allows vehicle manufacturers to maintain critical performance properties while reducing weight and increasing fuel efficiency. The foam structure can also provide benefits such as heat insulation and sound dissipation for a more comfortable ride.