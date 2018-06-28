New initiative by Faerch Plast to see eight million items recycled each month for circular economy solution to black plastic

Faerch Plast UK has collaborated with three major retailers, Marks and Spencer, Tesco and Sainsbury’s, as well as recycling and waste management company, Viridor, to put recycled black plastic into new food grade packaging in a project welcomed by Environment Secretary, Michael Grove.

Starting in July 2018, the result will initially see 120 tonnes of black plastic, the equivalent to eight million items recycled each month.

The volume of material will be steadily increased over the next 18 months with Viridor’s plastic recycling facility at Rochester in Kent.

From July, Viridor will start putting this material through the new process, adding black to the coloured plastic stream already recycled and the flakes and pellets will be taken to Faerch Plast’s manufacturing facility in Ely, Cambridgeshire where it will be used in new packaging solutions.

“The project team, working together since January, has proven that black plastic from household mixed waste recycling can be recycled into high quality mixed coloured ‘jazz’ flakes to create food grade packaging,” said Paul Ringham, Viridor’s Commercial Director.

“The project has proved a commercial process which can be extended across the UK. The more plastic collected, the more is made available to be recycled and put back into the circular economy. In this way, we all contribute to reducing the amount of virgin plastic entering the economy.”

Andrew Osborne-Smith, Regional CEO of Faerch Plast UK and Ireland, added: “As rigid plastics packaging manufacturers, it is vital we create the demand for recyclers’ end-market. There is more work to do to achieve high and sustainable levels of tray recycling with further investment in commercially viable waste collection systems and sorting and recycling facilities for PET pots, tubs and trays.”