Faerch strengthens circular commitment with new UK sustainability appointment

Faerch has announced the appointment of Clover Walton to CSR, Sustainability and External Affairs in the UK.

Prior to joining Faerch, Clover has been heavily involved in pushing the sustainable packaging agenda in her previous positions. This includes providing guidance to retailers at WRAP, developing the sustainable packaging and rPET agenda at Innocent Drinks, and leading the global sustainable packaging strategy at Pepsi Lipton.

Clover Walton

“I have worked in packaging for 15 years. I have always been passionate about sustainability and very much appreciate the public sustainability debate, but I am concerned about the fierce anti-plastic movement, due to the unintended environmental consequences of moving to alternative materials,” said Walton.

“Faerch were the obvious choice because, not only are they already using 100% recycled PET, their visionary investment in plastic recycling means they are closing the loop; modelling a new way of working, which will become the standard best practice of the future. I feel very proud to be part of the solution with Faerch and our customers, pioneering and shaping the future of true circularity in rigid food packaging.”

Spencer Johnston, CEO of Faerch UK, explained: “Sustainability is a complex field, and we recognise the need to be well informed and offer the very best information, and to coordinate our activities and collaborate closely with our partners along the entire value chain. I am delighted that Clover has joined our team, and her appointment will strengthen our existing in-house sustainability expertise in the UK, and help our customers accelerate their progress towards circular packaging solutions in the food industry.”

Faerch is the only integrated tray recycler – processing food trays from across Europe and recycling back into food trays without loss of quality. We believe that mono PET is the superior choice in rigid food packaging, and we offer a truly circular solution, with food packaging made from up to 100% recycled content. In collaboration with our customers, Faerch have succeeded in truly closing the loop on PET tray to tray recycling, which is great news for consumers and the planet as a whole.