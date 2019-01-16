FANUC apprentice shortlisted for SEMTA Skills Award

Christian Atwell, a robotics apprentice from FANUC UK, has been shortlisted for Apprentice of the Year (SME employer) at the Science, Engineering and Manufacturing Technologies Alliance (SEMTA) Skills Awards 2019.

Atwell, 22, who has progressed through the Advanced Manufacturing Technology Centre (AMTC) apprenticeship programme, joined FANUC in 2016, and completed his apprenticeship in September 2018.

The company, which supplies the plastics industry with its products, says his nomination stems not only from the breadth and depth of his technical understanding at a young age, but from proving himself time and again in challenging circumstances.

× Expand FANUC Christian Atwell

After just a few months into his time with FANUC, he was flown in to resolve a resourcing challenge on a large customer project in Ireland. His knowledge and practical experience meant he could fit seamlessly within the team, without the need to call upon local subcontractors, saving time and money for the project.

“Christian is a fantastic example of how the cross-collaboration between different industrial partners – in this case, the MTC and FANUC – can produce exceptionally well-rounded engineers that will go on to shape the future of British manufacturing,” said Andy Armstrong, UK Sales & Marketing Manager for FANUC.

“In short, Christian’s commitment, capability and competence has cemented his position as an incredibly valuable member of our robotics application engineering team. He is very much seen by his colleagues as an ‘engineer’ rather than an ‘apprentice’ – and that is the ultimate accolade.”

Atwell, added: “My apprenticeship has also enabled me to put back in to a system that has given me so much, by engaging with pro-apprenticeship lobbying campaigns and acting as a STEM ambassador for the AMTC. Here, I have been able to engage young people from all ages – from primary school through to GCSE and university students – and hopefully inspire more people to consider a career in this fantastic industry.”