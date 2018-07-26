FANUC host event for local youngsters

Around 20 pupils, aged between eight and ten, from two primary schools in Coventry and Southam were invited to FANUC’s purpose-built facility in Ansty Park, Coventry, to see first-hand what future careers in engineering could involve.

The children also used FANUC’s showroom to race soapbox cars that they had constructed with the help of their teachers and advisors at Primary Engineer.

The company says getting up close and personal with FANUC’s distinctive yellow robots certainly seemed to excite the children, with the LR Mate golf putting cell proving to be a favourite.

FANUC UK’s Sales and Marketing Manager, Andrew Armstrong. “It’s essential that we encourage as many children as possible to consider a career in engineering. By working with Primary Engineer on events such as this one, I hope that we have demonstrated how creative and rewarding a career in engineering can be.”

Rachel Williams, the Science Lead teacher at The Dassett Primary School, explained: “As a rural school, our resources are quite limited. It’s exciting to be able to give the children the opportunity to see robots in real life, which I think has been very inspiring for them.”

The event was organised by Primary Engineer, a national programme that aims to bridge the gap between industry and education through events, competitions and training.