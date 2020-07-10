FANUC UK set to open doors to the British moulding market

FANUC UK is set to open its doors to the British moulding market with a dedicated automation open house at the end of September.

On 29th September – 1st October, the event will be held at its UK headquarters in Antsy Park, Coventry, with visitors encouraged to sign-up to specific days to accommodate social distancing measures while on site.

FANUC says front and centre will be a number of machines from FANUC’s ROBOSHOT automated injection moulding series in operation across several exhibits, covering injection moulding, cobots, IIoT, and FANUC’s wide range of industrial robots.

Tom Bouchier, Managing Director at FAUNC UK, said: “2020 has been a challenging time for manufacturing, but we know how resilient and adaptable the sector is in the UK. With attention now turning to how automation can be used to facilitate safe working, events such as these are a great way to share knowledge and solutions with one another.”

“Last year, our first ever Open House was a brilliant platform to discuss automation’s role in improving UK manufacturing, and this event builds on that by offering application-specific illustrations of the opportunities there are to improve manufacturing processes.”

The event will also include a dedicated collaborative robot area, which will give attendees the chance to get up close with FANUC’s new lightweight cobot, the CRX10iA.

Alongside ROBOSHOT and cobots, there will be the opportunity for visitors to look at FANUC’s entire portfolio of industrial robots and automation solutions. The IoT Area will display software products such as MT-LINKi, ZDT (zero downtime), and IIoT platform FIELD, allowing visitors to see real-time quality, machine, and order status monitoring of all machines and robot cells.

Bouchier concludes: “Our hope is that this event will help to demonstrate how automation can help UK manufacturing improve its position in relation to international competitors. With a special focus on injection moulding, it will showcase the latest technology, and ultimately provide a platform for those interested in boosting productivity to explore their potential.”