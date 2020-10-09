Virtual event by FANUC UK to focus on automation for the injection moulding industry

FANUC UK is hosting a virtual event focusing on automation for the injection moulding industry at the end of November.

The online event, to be hosted between 23rd – 27th November, will allow moulding companies to get to grips with emerging automation technology from the comfort of their own desk.

Attendees will also be able to experience a virtual tour of FANUC UK’s headquarters, as well as view a number of cutting-edge exhibits.

With attendees able to view demonstrations from FANUC’s UK showroom, Front and centre will be a number of machines from FANUC’s ROBOSHOT automated injection moulding series.

Different ROBOSHOT machines will be partnered by a range of ancillary automation equipment, including FANUC industrial and collaborative robots, as well as number of third-party solutions from suppliers such as Hi-Tech Automation.

Tom Bouchier, Managing Director at FANUC UK, comments: “2020 has been immensely challenging in a number of ways, but the resilience of UK manufacturing and its ability to adapt is unwavering. In this vein, we’ve decided to host this virtual event, to showcase how automation can help moulding companies from both a safety and productivity standpoint. While there are certain aspects of a physical event that cannot be replicated virtually, the fact that circumstances have necessitated this does hold a couple of positives.”

“For instance, the number of attendees to physical events are limited by the space available, but the fact that this is virtual means we can open our doors to as many people as possible. Last year, our first ever Open House was a brilliant platform to discuss automation’s role in improving UK manufacturing, and this builds on that by offering application-specific illustrations how to improve manufacturing processes.”

The seven injection moulding exhibits will be as follows:

Exhibit 1 - α-S300iA with M10iD8L 6-axis industrial robot mounted on an automated longitudinal beam from HiTech Automation, to deliver 7-axis operation from within compact footprint.

Exhibit 2 - α-S150iA with a second SI20iA injection unit supported by a LR-Mate 200iD7L industrial robot and QSSR (Quick & Simple Start-up of Robotization). It will be used to manufacturer an ice scraper, which visitors can take home with them.

Exhibit 3 - α-S50iA LSR display for proprietary liquid silicone processing, complete with QSSR and LRMate200iD industrial robot for parts handing.

Exhibit 4 - α-S150iA with compact, modular parts handling solution from HiTech Automation.

Exhibit 5 – A standalone dual servo electric core power pack which can be interfaced with a ROBOSHOT machine or alternative supplier, to enable end-users to utilise electric motor drive core solutions over traditional hydraulic cores.

Exhibit 6 – A high-speed carbon take-out cell developed by HiTech Automation in conjunction with FANUC, which can achieve sub 0.35s take-out times.

The event will also highlight the capabilities of FANUC’s new lightweight collaborative robot, the CRX10iA.

Alongside ROBOSHOT and cobots, there will be the opportunity to see FANUC’s entire portfolio of industrial robots and automation solutions.

Tom concludes: “Our hope is that this event will help to demonstrate how automation can help UK manufacturing improve its position in relation to international competitors. With a special focus on injection moulding, it will showcase the latest technology, and ultimately provide a platform for those interested in boosting productivity to explore their potential.”