Faulkner Moulds awarded 2018 UK ‘Toolmaker of the Year’

Faulkner Moulds have been awarded ‘Supplier Partnership: Toolmaker’ category at the 2018 Plastics Industry Awards.

The company was presented with the award in front of an audience of industry professionals at a gala dinner in London on Friday 28th September.

In 2016, the Yorkshire-based toolmaker won for what the judges called, “an exemplary example” of a toolmaker taking ownership of a project and successfully working in partnership with their customer.

This year, the company has been shortlisted for successfully delivering a major project for BCA Group, in the leisure and automotive industry.

The company supplied four tools, weighing four tonnes, in five months and says with extremely challenging delivery timescales, BCA would have lost significant business if the tooling was late.

Faulkner Moulds receiving the prestigious award

The toolmaker solved several problems, incorporating innovative tooling solutions, without compromising their customer’s delivery date, quality requirements or budget.

All four tools moulded right first time, on size, with no flash or other issues, continuing to run efficiently, supported by Faulkner Moulds’ post-delivery guarantee.

Managing Director, Duncan Faulkner said, “It is phenomenal to win this award again and is all thanks to our fantastic team, who work to the highest standards in all they do.”

Wayne Boyd, Sales and Marketing Director of BCA Group, added: “Faulkner Moulds are a rare breed in this field. Excellent quality, on time, every time, no exceptions. I have nothing but praise for this professional toolmaker”.