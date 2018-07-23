Faulkner Moulds shortlisted for 2018 ‘Toolmaker of the Year’ award

For the third consecutive year, Faulkner Moulds has been shortlisted in the ‘Supplier Partnership: Toolmaker’ category at the 2018 Plastics Industry Awards.

Supplying four tools, weighing four tonnes, in five months, the company has been shortlisted for delivering a project for BCA Group, in the leisure and automotive industry.

Due to challenging delivery timescales, their customer could have potentially lost significant business if the tooling was late.

Faulkner Moulds says it solved several problems, incorporating innovative tooling solutions, without compromising its customer’s delivery date, quality requirements or budget.

× Expand 2 tonnes battery box lid tool

The Yorkshire-based Toolmaker won the award in 2016 for what the judges called, “an exemplary example” of a toolmaker taking ownership of a project and successfully working in partnership with its customer.

The company uses design for manufacture principles to optimise manufacturing quality and cost-efficiency for its customers, specialising in complex tooling solutions, product and tooling development and design.

The products are made and sold in the UK and now exported to Europe.

Wayne Boyd, Sales and Marketing Director of BCA Group, said: “Faulkner Moulds are a rare breed in this field. Excellent quality, on time, every time, no exceptions. I have nothing but praise for this professional toolmaker”