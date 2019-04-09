Faulkner Moulds to exhibit at Manufacturing Solutions Ireland

Faulkner Moulds, the 2018 UK Toolmaker of the Year, is exhibiting at this year’s GTMA Manufacturing Solutions Ireland event at Moylish Park in Limerick on the 12th June.

The event, which has grown year on year, brings companies together to increase understating of new technologies and markets, creating opportunities to do business together.

With plastic injection mould toolmaking at the heart of the advanced manufacturing industries, Faulkner Moulds has invited attendees to visit Stand 43a to learn more about the company.

Winner of the prestigious Plastics Industry Award for Supplier Partnership – Toolmaker, in both 2016 and 2018, the growing Yorkshire-based company invests in the best technology and training, specialising in complex tooling solutions and design for manufacture.

With its own in-house tool and component design facilities using SolidWorks, Faulkner Moulds can offer innovative and durable solutions for today’s toolmaking needs.