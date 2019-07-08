FCO first government department to join #OneLess campaign

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) has joined the #OneLess pioneer network.

The network cultivates a fundamental change in the way Londoners drink water by promoting a refill culture and reducing our reliance on single-use plastic water bottles.

Data published by the FCO shows its use of single-use plastics has fallen by 98 per cent since the introduction last year of a drive to eliminate avoidable single-use plastics in its UK operations.

× Expand via gov.co.uk L-R: Sir Simon McDonald (Permanent Under-Secretary, FCO); Rachel Shairp (#OneLess Campaign Coordinator and Project Manager at ZSL)

Sir Simon McDonald Permanent Under-Secretary at the Foreign Office, said:“Thanks to changes we’ve made since April 2018, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office now uses nearly 2.5 million fewer single-use plastic items every year.”

“I want us to lead the way on sustainability in Whitehall and beyond. Joining the #OneLess campaign will allow us to share our expertise and consign the single-use plastic water bottle to history.”

The #OneLess campaign, hosted by ZSL (Zoological Society of London), works with pioneer network members to trial new solutions, redesign infrastructure and overcome challenges.

Dominic Jermey, Director General of international conservation charity ZSL said: “Since 2016 ZSL through the #OneLess campaign has removed nearly 70,000 single-use plastic bottles from the Thames alone.I am delighted to see the Foreign and Commonwealth Office taking steps to help reduce single-use plastic and I hope other government departments will follow their lead.”