Ferromatik Milacron announces successful relocation

Milacron Holdings has announced the successful relocation of the Ferromatik Milacron site to Teningen, Germany.

The new location cover almost 900 square metres of office space, and nearly 1000 square metres for the Applications Engineering, Services, and Support sectors of the business.

Winfried Stöcklin, who has heavily involved in operation responsibilities for over 20 years at the previous Malterdingen facility, said: “We have revamped our European offerings. Our main priority is to provide unparalleled services and support on our machines and deliver parts right away to the customer’s site to ensure efficient operations.”

“Our dedicated teams are supplying the right packages over the full equipment life-cycle of our products. Plus, we are providing added value solutions to adapt machines to new applications and to further increase their productivity.”