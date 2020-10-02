FGV Rubber Industries Sdn Bhd appoints European and North American marketing representative

FGV Rubber Industries Sdn Bhd (FGVRISB) part of FGV Holdings Berhad, a Malaysia based agri business, has appointed a European and North American representative to market its range of natural rubber products in these regions.

The partnership between FGV Rubber Industries and UK-based Rubber Heart Ltd will involve the marketing and sales of its various grades of high-quality Technically Specified Rubbers and other specialty NR-based materials.

FGV Rubber Industries is the sole producer of quality Green Rubbers ENR25, ENR50 and DPNR in Malaysia and is one of Malaysia’s top Standard Malaysian Rubber (SMR) producers with four factories throughout the country.

“FGVRISB prides itself in being one of the leading NR producers in Malaysia and our initiative to expand our customer base in Europe and North America requires a representative who knows our products,” said Syed Mahdhar Syed Hussain is the Chief Operating Officer of FGV Holdings Berhad’s Plantation Sector.

“This is why we have chosen to work with Rubber Heart and its two Directors, Gail Reader and David Cawthra, who have years of experience working with Malaysian companies and more importantly, an in depth knowledge of the technical and sustainable merits of our Green Rubbers, ENR and DPNR”.

David Cawthra comments, “We are looking forward to embarking on this partnership with FGVRISB and continue our long-standing relationship with the rubber industry in Malaysia. We admire FGVRISB’s vision and ambition to be a global leader in natural rubber processing offering the highest quality products through good manufacturing and eco-friendly practices. We are excited to be part of the team to bring its Green Rubbers to new markets.”