Fibrax’s Process Design Engineer achieves Lean Six Sigma Black Belt

Michael Buckley, a Process Design Engineer at Fibrax Limited, has achieved the highly coveted Lean Six Sigma Black Belt status.

Buckley was awarded this prestigious status by designing and developing a bespoke production line that incorporates best lean principles.

The production line, the first of its kind at Fibrax, will be used to assemble components used in the highly regulated automotive sector.

The production line introduces a 1-piece flow, 1 defect flow, 2-bin Kanban system, production control board, 6S (5S plus safety) standard and visual management techniques.

The assembly line will be used across three shifts, five days a week, to assemble steering column seals supplied to a leading vehicle manufacturer.

Fibrax says Buckley used the skills and principles he acquired during an initial training programme delivered by Zenith Lean Training.

Jamie Rimmer, Fibrax’s Continuous Improvement Manager and fellow Lean Six Sigma Black Belt, mentored Michael throughout the project.

Rimmer said: “From the very outset of this project, Michael has been willing to learn and eager to apply his new skills and best practice techniques to great effect. His enthusiasm made him easy to mentor and his achievement of black belt status is very well deserved. Congratulations Michael.”