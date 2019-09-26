Fibrax’s Sylwia Gorska Awarded NEBOSH General Certificate

Sylwia Gorska, EHS Practitioner at Fibrax Limited, has been awarded the NEBOSH General Certificate in Occupational Health & Safety.

As Environment and Health & Safety Practitioner at the company’s manufacturing facility in Wrexham, Sylwia is responsible for promoting good working practices that benefit company stakeholders and ensuring Fibrax complies with relevant legislation regarding all activities onsite.

The NEBOSH General Certificate is an internationally recognised Health & Safety standard.

Its aim is to help minimise the risk of workplace injuries and illness, increase employee morale and demonstrate a company’s commitment to the health, safety and wellbeing of its employees, customers, visitors and contractors.

Sylwia’s role requires her to carry out regular risk assessments and inspections to ensure any potential hazards are recorded and rectified immediately.

By gaining the NEBOSH General Certificate, Sylwia has acquired the necessary skillset to implement robust strategies that will help prevent accidents, injuries and work-related illnesses.

Sylwia has also been awarded the NEBOSH General Certificate in Environmental Management.

She said: “I am delighted I have successfully achieved the prestigious NEBOSH General Certificate. The programme aligns with my role and I am looking forward to implementing many of its best practices to help maintain a safe working environment for everyone working at and visiting our injection moulding facility in Wrexham.”