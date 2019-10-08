Fibrax appoints new Key Account Manager

The Fibrax Group of Companies has appointed Louisa Jones as a new Key Account Manager.

Jones will predominantly manage automotive accounts with the aim of identifying mutually beneficial expansion opportunities leveraged through Fibrax’s global R&D and manufacturing facilities.

She brings with her a wealth of commercial and operational expertise having worked with a number of blue-chip companies throughout Europe.

With almost twenty years’ experience in service innovation, analytical sales and project management, a multi-linguist fluent in English, German and Italian, Louisa graduated with a BA in Modern European Languages from Durham University where she went on to achieve an MA in Management.

Jones will be based at the company’s UK manufacturing facility in Wrexham, North Wales.

She said: “I am delighted to join Fibrax at a time of significant expansion. The company has already invested in establishing a global infrastructure and has ongoing plans to further develop operations at its three manufacturing sites.”

said Rob Winterbottom, Technical Sales Director, added: “We are thrilled to appoint Louisa as a new Key Account Manager within our automotive manufacturing division. Her appointment will greatly benefit our growth strategy. She possesses a number of competencies that will immediately benefit our customer base, including excellent analytical skills and strategic project planning."