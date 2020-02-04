Fibrax appoints UK Business Development Manager

The Fibrax Group of Companies has appointed Tony Barnett as its Business Development Manager for the UK automotive sector.

With a career spanning over 35 years in the plastics and rubber industry, he has worked with leading OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers operating in the automotive industry.

Specialising in sales and account management, he brings within him a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Fibrax Group.

Fibrax says this appointment comes as the company continues to work towards its ambitious growth strategy. To drive this, the company is actively expanding its product development division in an effort to enter new markets.

Tony said: “I am delighted to join the Fibrax Group of Companies at a time of significant expansion. I have admired the company’s performance in the automotive supply chain, within which I have worked for many years specialising in polymer and plastic injection moulding.”

“My aim is to share my knowledge and experience with the team at Fibrax so we can further enhance the company’s service offering and expertise.”

Fibrax’s future plans are ambitious and very much built on a foundation of delivering an excellent customer experience. It is very pleasing to join a company with a first-class reputation amongst its peers and customers alike.”

Rob Winterbottom, Fibrax’s Technical Sales Director, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Tony to the team. We are determined to meet the rigorous demands of our growth strategy by continuing to develop products of the highest quality and deliver an exceptional customer experience. We see Tony as an integral part of our customer-focused service strategy, as we know he has the experience and expertise to support our customers’ needs whilst driving growth in both new and existing markets.”