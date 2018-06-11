Fibrax Group expands global operations to Morocco

Fibrax, manufacturer of rubber, TPE and plastic components, has extended its global manufacturing capabilities by establishing an operational facility in Morocco.

The new manufacturing plant will trade as Morocco Precision Moulding and form part of the Fibrax Group of Companies, which also has established operational facilities in Wrexham, UK and Sanok, Poland.

Morocco Precision Moulding will operate from a 3,250m² manufacturing site, which currently employs 60 employees and has been strategically selected, as there is scope to extend the facility and employ a larger workforce.

Having worked collaboratively with a local supply chain partner, Fibrax has maintained an operational presence in Morocco since 2012.

× Expand L-R: Boubker Laafou, General Manager, Morocco Precision Moulding; John O’Brien, Managing Director, Fibrax UK; Jacek Gefrerer, General Manager, Fibrax Sanok

Fibrax says the demand for quality automotive components has significantly increased in North Africa and this investment will ensure the Group is well placed to provide outstanding technical support and a responsive service delivery to companies operating in the region.

Robert Winterbottom, Technical Sales Director, said: “We have been very keen to expand our global presence and this site will enable us to proactively support the needs of our customers operating in this region. Growth in Morocco’s automotive industry is set to continue and we look forward to playing an active role within its supply chain.”