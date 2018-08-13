Fibrax MD John O'Brien raises over £2,000 for Cancer Research

John O’Brien, Managing Director of the Fibrax Group of Companies, completed a challenging 35-mile walk in the hills of North Wales, in memory of close family members and to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

A 35-mile circular route, the Llangollen Round takes picturesque views of the Vale of Llangollen whilst challenging participants to a gruelling 2,000 metre ascent.

John and his friends completed the walk over two days, traversing heather moorland, limestone grassland, coniferous forests and open mountain tops.

O’Brien said: “Cancer seems to be one of those things that affects us all at some stage. We completed the Llangollen Round in memory of much-loved family members who were very fond of this area. We were proud to support Cancer Research UK in this way.”

To date, John has raised £2,150 for the charity.