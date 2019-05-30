Fibrax Supports Engineers of the Future

Fibrax Limited has collaborated with Coleg Cambria to give four aspiring engineering students the opportunity to gain practical work experience at its facility in Wrexham, North Wales.

Earlier in the year, Fibrax was invited by Coleg Cambria to exhibit at a Meet the Employer event, where many engineering students attended the event in an effort to secure an apprenticeship with a local business.

Over 20 students expressed an interest in learning more about various positions at Fibrax and the company invited four students to attend a site visit.

The students met with department heads in Fibrax’s Technical Engineering and Tooling divisions.

The company says everyone was so impressed by the students’ attitudes that they were offered the opportunity of a week’s work experience at the company’s manufacturing facility.

The work experience week gave the students a greater understanding of what their intended careers involved whilst providing an insight into the ways they could progress and advance within an engineering role.

Lyndsey George, Fibrax’s HR Manager, said: “The engineering students engaged with great enthusiasm during the week they spent onsite here at Fibrax. They absolutely made the most of the opportunity, participating in various activities and presenting their learnings to the business at the end of the week.”

“We were delighted to host a work experience week for such promising engineers and we are sure they will go on to enjoy very successful careers. We look forward to continuing our affiliation with Coleg Cambria in the future.”