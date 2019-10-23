Fibrax welcomes new Apprentice Project Engineer

Alex Gelder has been appointed as apprentice project engineer at Fibrax based in Wrexham, North Wales.

Gelder is working towards a three-year apprenticeship in project engineering and will attend Deeside College on day release to complete his L3 Diploma in Technical Support in the Workplace.

His new role will see him develop new skills in product design and project management, predominantly in the manufacture of vehicle components moulded from rubber, TPE or plastic.

× Expand (L-R) Glenn Griffiths, Technical Manager, and Alex Gelder

Gelder was studying towards a Level 3 Diploma in Enhanced Engineering at Deeside College when the opportunity arose.

He was initially seeking work experience to extend his skills and knowledge of engineering within the automotive sector.

“We invited Alex to participate in a week’s work experience where he and a number of his peers demonstrated great potential and all worked enthusiastically throughout. Alex stood out as having a mature attitude to his work and positive vision regarding his future. We therefore offered him an apprenticeship here at our Wrexham facility,” said Glenn Griffiths, Technical Manager at Fibrax Limited.

“Alex has quickly become an instrumental part of our team. Alex is keen to develop his own designs and take complete ownership of certain projects, which is great to see. We are delighted with his appointment and believe him to be a great fit for our company.”