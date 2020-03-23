Final regulations for Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme have now been laid in the Scottish Parliament by Scotland's Environment Secretary, Roseanna Cunningham.

The scheme has been confirmed to go live 1 July 2022.

The final regulations maintain the ambitious approach to materials, with glass included alongside PET plastic, aluminium and steel.

The scheme will also aim to be as accessible as possible, with more 17,000 return points across the country.

Following consultation with island communities, feedback from the Scottish Parliament’s Environment Committee and stakeholder input, there will also be a few small changes to ensure that the scheme works for all of Scotland.

Zero Waste Scotland has published a suite of new dedicated content across its information hub for the scheme; depositreturn.scot.