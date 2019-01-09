Finalists announced for the Circulars 2019

The Circulars, an initiative of the World Economic Forum and the Forum of Young Global Leaders, in collaboration with Accenture Strategy, is the world’s premier circular economy award programme.

The award offers recognition to individuals and organisations across the globe that are making notable contributions to the circular economy in the private sector, public sector and society.

The Circulars 2019 Leadership Finalists include, Arthur Huang, CEO and Founder of Miniwiz.

He is a structural engineer, architect, innovator of loop economy building material solutions and has specialised in post-consumer trash recycling applications to help accelerate the shift to a close-loop economy.

Huang is particularly active in creating smart machines that turn recyclable materials into reusable materials.

One of his most recent projects, the Trashpresso machine, is a portable, solar-powered recycling station that turns plastic bottles and fabric waste into tiles for construction.

Another finalist, Kimmo Tilikainen has played a key role in negotiating and writing Finland’s current governmental program, which aims to make Finland a global forerunner in the circular economy.

Under Kimmo’s leadership the Ministry of the Environment has supported over 60 trials and pilots focusing on nutrient recycling, more efficient recycling of municipal waste and rehabilitation of contaminated land.

The most important strategy and legislative processes he has initiated include a national strategy on plastics and reforming Finnish waste legislation.