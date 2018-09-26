Fire Safety North returns to Manchester

Fire Safety North, the event dedicated to supporting fire and safety professionals, will return to EventCity Manchester from 9th-10th October.

The exhibition provides a platform for practitioners to access the leading fire safety suppliers and manufacturers, with confirmed exhibitors including Apollo Fire Detectors, Kingspan Limited, BOSCH, Fike and Firepro UK.

Speakers from Asecos, Jactone and Dibden will look at preventing major fires on vehicles and across a range of premises with detection systems that prevent major incidents.

Visitors can attend a session focusing on contractor competency on 9th October, where they can discuss the topic with Chief Executive of BAFE, Stephen Adams.

The Tuesday morning will see Stewart Kidd from BAFSA provide key advice and warnings in an Independent Review of Fire Safety.

Day two features ‘Assessing fire safety risk and liability’ with members of the NAHFO as they give examples of how to keep staff and patients safe with additional perspectives on liability from insurers.

BT and C-Tec will be exploring the effectiveness of evacuation policies, reliable alarm signalling and the impact that Digital Voice will have on this in the future.

The successful Fire Safety Mock Trial hosted by Blackhurst Budd Solicitors will also return with the audience as the jury in a trial based on a real-life prosecution.