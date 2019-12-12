Manchester hosts first ever zero waste Christmas market in the north

Hatch hosted Manchester’s first totally sustainable Christmas market.

The first event of its kind to appear in the North, it ran across two days, to give people a helping hand in their quest for a more sustainable Christmas.

Attendees were able to shop a wide range of sustainable, ethical and fair trade items – all with zero plastic packaging.

There was over 25 eco-friendly and zero waste brands in attendance, plus all of Hatch’s permanent independents.

In addition, the weekend consisted of two free to attend talks on sustainably and a range of creative workshops where you could learn how to create your own sustainable gifts.