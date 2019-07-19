First Graphene launches platform for growing international audience

First Graphene, the leading supplier of high-performing, bulk graphene products, has launched a new platform to support its growing base of international customers and stakeholders.

The new website is an opportunity for visitors to develop a deeper understanding of the potential of graphene and its applications.

First Graphene is making huge advances with a robust manufacturing platform and an established 100 tonne per year graphene production capacity, and is also the only company in the world with a regulatory approval to sell tonnes of graphene in both Europe and Australia.

Chris McMahon, Marketing Manager for First Graphene, said: “This isn’t simply a website launch. This is a new platform that showcases the real capabilities behind First Graphene and provides clear guidance to our global customers on the use of graphene in their industry.”

“We will continue to build our content over the coming months to create a wealth of valuable resources.”

The website can be visited at http://www.firstgraphene.net/