First Mile is on a mission to Cut the Wrap this Christmas

First Mile is launching Cut the Wrap to shed light on the Christmas waste created by UK consumers every year.

The company aims to inspire consumers to get creative when it comes to wrapping, with eco-friendly alternatives, newspapers and magazines to recycled brown paper and cloth, in a bid to encourage Brits to reduce, reuse and recycle.

Over 227,000 miles of wrapping paper is thrown away each year, enough to wrap around the Earth’s Equator nine times.

Using on average four rolls of paper per household, it’s estimated that Brits alone use and bin the equivalent of 108 million rolls of wrapping paper.

Dr. Bruce Bratley, Founder and CEO of First Mile, said: “Cut The Wrap is a small step in helping us to engage with the masses, spreading the belief that every person has the power to conserve rather than consume."

“With waste up by 30 per cent over Christmas, we’re trying to cut wrapping paper waste as it’s such an easy one to avoid. It’s something that everyone can do and have some fun with.”