First Mile launches new RecycleBox post-back packaging recycling services

First Mile has launched its RecycleBox, a low-cost courier service offered to businesses and home that can be filled with hard-to-recycle items and taken to First Mile’s dedicated sorted facility.

First Mile sorts items from the RecycleBox based on the grade of their plastics content, and then granulates them for use in new plastic products.

New items added to the service this month includes make-up and beauty packaging, food and drink pouches, and water filters.

For items that are unable to be recycled, First Mile offers advice to the brand concerned, to help them focus on a credible circular economy solution.

Bruce Bratley, Founder and CEO of First Mile, said: “More and more of us are realising that our environmental actions can have a positive impact on the climate crisis and recycling is a great place to start.”

“We have big ambitions for our innovative RecycleBox service in 2020, especially around those everyday items that people find hard to recycle through traditional recycling services.”

“With that in mind, it’s great to be able to announce this raft of items that we can give a new life to, as we continue to make it easier for everyone to maximise their zero-waste recycling efforts and help combat climate change.”