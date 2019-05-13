First Mile launches the UK’s first dedicated compostable packaging recycling service

First Mile, a recycling company, has announced its launch of the UK’s first dedicated compostable recycling packaging service for businesses, which will see this packaging transformed into nutrient-rich fertiliser.

First Mile, already provides a recycling service to over 25,000 businesses. Its new compostable packaging collections will be available to both new and existing customers via dedicated kerbside collection sacks.

The company says this service means that the good intentions of those companies investing in the use of compostable packaging can be realised, benefitting the environment rather than detrimentally impacting on existing recycling streams.

There are many different types of compostable packaging in use today, including coffee cups, food packaging and drinks containers, but these can be problematic to dispose of correctly at the end of their usable life.

Compostable packaging materials require specific environments to successfully decompose, and can cause more environmental harm than good if they end up in the wrong place, says First Mile.

Items are often mistakenly put in general waste, where if sent to landfill they will give off methane as they degrade, or wrongly added to mixed recycling, where they contaminate other materials.

Bruce Bratley, First Mile’s founder and CEO, said: “There’s been a significant increase in the amount of compostable packaging being used by sustainability-savvy businesses, but these items need to be processed properly to provide any environmental benefits. We’re pleased to be able to offer this new service, where customers will be able to simply place their compostable packaging in one of our dedicated First Mile bags for collection, safe in the knowledge that their actions will make a difference.”