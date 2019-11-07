First programme and speakers announced for Materials Research Exchange 2020

Materials Research Exchange (MRE) 2020 has announced the first details of its programme and speakers.

With just over three months to go until one of KTN’s biggest materials event of the year, it has been revealed Sir Mark Walport, Chief Executive of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), will formally open MRE 2020 and will provide the Welcome address.

Other confirmed keynote speakers includes Dr. Ian Campbell (Interim Executive Chair at Innovate UK), Dr. Alicia Greated (CEO, KTN) and Simon Edmunds (Deputy Executive Chair/Chief Business Officer, Innovate UK).

The event will consist of engaging talks from researchers, innovators, investors and industry, presenting case studies on successful commercialisation of materials working in collaboration with academic researchers.

Delegates can also take part in Pitchfest. This consists of training on how to be pitch-ready to successfully present your case to investors.

The event will also debate the scope of current developments in advanced materials across key supply chains and through different sectors, including the impact of emerging digital technologies such as Block Chains.

In addition hear from policy makers with discussions and updates on relevant Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund (ISCF) support for businesses and academia.

The event has been organised by KTN and Innovate UK and will showcase the wealth of UK materials research and will take place on 18th – 20th February 2020 at the Business Design Centre in London.