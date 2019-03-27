First prototype carbon fibre chassis delivered from new £50 million McLaren Automotive innovation and manufacturing centre

The first prototype carbon fibre Monocell, the tub that forms the main structure of McLaren’s cars, has been shipped from the company’s new £50 million innovation and production centre in Yorkshire to the McLaren Production Centre (MPC) in Surrey.

The tub completed its 175-mile journey to the supercar maker’s global headquarters from the McLaren Composites Technology Centre (MCTC), where it will be involved with stringent crash testing duties.

The MCTC was opened in South Yorkshire in 2018 by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge alongside the Crown Prince of Bahrain, as part of McLaren’s ambitious plan to increase the rate of innovation of its famous lightweight carbon fibre chassis that are at the heart of all of its cars.

Wes Jacklin, Plant Director at the MCTC, said: “The delivery of the first carbon fibre tub by the new MCTC to McLaren HQ is not only an exciting day for everyone who has directly worked on the project, but also a significant milestone for McLaren Automotive’s ambition to be world-beaters in lightweight and composites technology, which goes hand in hand with our move to hybrid powertrains as part of our Track25 business plan.”

“We never innovate for the sake of it; we innovate to continually fulfil our promise to create iconic sportcars. It is increasingly clear that with future heavier powertrain requirements, exploiting innovative lightweighting techniques and technologies is going to be a significant key to unlocking all the handling and agility characteristics that our customers demand.”