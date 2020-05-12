Flexipol expands product offering through integration of Synpac and Palagan

Flexipol, the specialist manufacturer of sacks, bags, liners and pouches is integrating with Synpac and Palagan to provide one commercial offering.

The company believes the integration will increase the diversity of innovative products offered to customers and reduce lead times, whilst maintaining the three differentiated brands Flexipol, Synpac and Palagan.

For several years, the three flexible packaging brands have been working alongside each other as part of Synnovia, the high volume components and consumables manufacturing specialist for niche applications. With Flexipol, Synpac and Palagan offering diverse flexible packaging solutions, the combination will provide customers access to a wider range of packaging innovations, all manufactured in the UK.

Flexipol has invested in all three manufacturing sites, providing 25 per cent additional capacity and this integration will increase production efficiency across multiple production sites.

The process to bring these businesses together with three strong brands started in June 2019 and is set to be complete by the end of 2020.

Customers will be supported with larger sales and innovation teams, offering more specific technical expertise. Production and sales support will remain in each of the three UK manufacturing sites.

Richard Stevens, Flexipol’s Managing Director, said: “We will offer a unique range of specialist technical packaging solutions across the food and non-food sectors, meeting the most challenging packaging issues faced by British processors and manufacturers.”