Fluoropolymers save more than €20 billion per year, says study

Fluoropolymers, a fluorocarbon-based polymer with multiple carbon–fluorine bonds, save more than €20 billion per year in industry sectors such as aerospace, automotive, electronics and medical applications, according to a recent study conducted by the British consultancy Amec Foster Wheeler Environment and Infrastructure UK.

In comparison to other plastics, the annual consumption of fluoropolymers is very low, however according to the study its unique properties enable innovations in key industry sectors as they allow solutions to complex industrial processes.

“Many modern processes and products depend on the unique characteristics of fluoropolymers as they are virtually chemically inert, non-wetting, non-stick, and highly resistant to temperature, fire and weather,” explained Heinz Christmann, representative of the Fluoropolymer Group at PlasticsEurope.

“These unique properties significantly contribute to the innovative strength of European industrial companies and the competitive capability of their products.”

The study says in heat and power plants, fluoropolymers contribute up to €8 billion (approx.. £7b GBP) in energy savings, reducing CO2 emissions worth €0.5 billion (approx.. £0.4b GBP).

In the transport industry, fluoropolymers enable fuel savings of €40 million (approx.. £35m GBP) annually.

Safety and environmental benefits of fluoropolymers are also highlighted in the study.

In the automotive industry, gaskets, hoses and tank linings made from plastic prevents the evaporation of petrol and diesel, contributing to lower fuel consumption and the reduction of CO2 emissions.

Fluoropolymers facilitate surgical procedures in the medical sector, helping to shorten duration and risk to patients.

For chemical plants and power stations, fluoropolymers are used to protect equipment and enable secured operation of sensitive industrial processes.

Christmann added: “Fluoropolymers enable companies to be competitive in the global market and therefore, contribute to the re-industrialisation of Europe.”