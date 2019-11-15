FoamPartner to build new converting centre for technical foams

FoamPartner is building a converting centre for industrial foams at the company’s site in Duderstadt, Germany.

The new centre is scheduled to go on-stream in the half-year of 2020 and will lead to the creation of several new jobs.

The new centre will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology to provide customised technical foam solutions for various applications, with solutions aimed at acoustics, sealing, and filtering, as well as in household, surface treatment, and packaging segments.

The centre will mainly process foam materials from the company’s own three European production sites in Leverkusen, Duderstadt, and Wolfhausen.

Michael Riedel, CEO of FoamPartner, said: “There is a rising demand for custom-tailored technical foams in specialised industrial application areas.”

“For this reasons, we have decided to build a new converting centre that meets this trend and will significantly expand out supply capacities for industrial foam products.”