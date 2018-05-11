Formech launches new CSR division to support innovation

Formech, the UK designer and manufacturer of vacuum forming machinery, has launched a new division, Formech Inspire.

The division aims to celebrate and foster potential and innovation, encouraging the responsible use and disposal of plastics.

Formech says it develops relationships with individuals and groups who may be hampered by a lack of resources, funding, skills or expertise, including budding designers and artists, heritage projects and schools in under-privileged circumstances.

Inspire will educate the company, customers and students on aspects such as material choice, energy consumption, waste reduction and recycling, while also incorporating the provision of dedicated educational resources, including vacuum forming project plans for cross subject application and ‘how to…’ video resources.

Paul Vukovich, CEO at Formech International, said: “At Formech we’re passionate about the responsible use of plastics. As a company owner I am inspired to reflect the innovative approach we see in our customers and take pride in working with a range of experts across disciplines to seek out positive solutions for plastics manufacturing.”

Later this year Inspire will also be launching HEAT, an open call to artists competing for a residency incorporating vacuum forming.