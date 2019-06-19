Fourth edition of European Youth Debating Competition gathers more than 70 students from across the UK

Over 70 students from 13 schools from across the UK gathered under the theme of “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle: How would you shape a sustainable future with plastics and petrochemicals” for the European Youth Debating Competition.

Representatives of the industry, media, trade associations, and the European Petrochemical Association took part in the jury, and the best performing students were awarded based on their ability to express themselves in public and interact with each other, while used well-based as persuasive arguments.

Oonagh McArdle, EMEAI Sustainability Leader at Dow, said: “These youngsters bring new ideas on how to boost sustainability. They are digital natives who see opportunities where others don’t. I am impressed with their fresh thinking a I believe it has the potential to boost positive changes in our society.”

Kim Christiansen, North Region Director for PlasticsEurope, said: “As PlasticsEurope, we are proud to give a voice to hundreds of students across Europe.”

“They are tomorrow’s generation and their views and ideas are incredibly important to secure a sustainable future. It is only by working together and listening to all relevant stakeholders that we can find solutions to the societal challenges that we are facing.”

As part of the next steps of the competition, the top three winners of the EYDC UK National Finals won a ticket to Berlin and the opportunity to participate in the European Finals on the 7th October.

The three winners were Sam Thomas and Alex Hook, both from Ibstock Place School, and Lilien Gyabaach from Brampton Manor Academy.