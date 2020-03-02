FPA appoints Mark Pawsey as new chairman

The Foodservice Packaging Association has announced the appointment of Mark Pawsey as its new chairman.

Pawsey has had a long association with the FPA, having started a distribution business in Rugby with his brother Mike in 1982.

Outgoing Chairman Howard Colliver said: “Mark brings a deep-rooted knowledge of the foodservice packaging industry and a unique understanding of the way our sector operates.”

“He also brings a broader perspective of the packaging industry as a whole, through his experience as Chairman of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Packaging. We are delighted to welcome Mark on board as our new Chairman and know that he will steer the FPA successfully through its next phase of development.”

Pawsey said: “The FPA is a dynamic and forward-thinking association providing strong leadership and direction in what are undoubtedly challenging times for this industry.”

“Howard has done an excellent job over the past five years and set the bar high for this role. I am looking forward to continuing his good work and helping shape the future of both the FPA and the foodservice packaging industry.”