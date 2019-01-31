Frank A. Bozich named President and CEO of Trinseo

Trinseo has announced Frank A. Bozich as President and CEO effective of March 4th, 2019.

He replaces Christopher D. Pappas, who recently announced his plans to retire following his tenure as President and CEO since 2010.

Stephen M. Zide, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: “Frank Bozich is an accomplished CEO known for his strong personal leadership and track record of driving business growth and corporate transformation.”

“His breadth of experience in leading businesses in diverse and dynamic global markets is an ideal fit with Trinseo’s strategic priorities, and we look forward to him leading the company in its next phase of growth.”

“In addition, we’d like to thank Chris Pappas for his nearly nine years of exemplary leadership. Chris was the principal architect of Trinseo’s culture and strategy, and during his tenure, EBITDA grew three-fold, while the company’s EH&S performance improved as well. All of us wish him the very best in his well-deserved retirement.”