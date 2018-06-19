Franz Helle appointed new Chair of BPF Pipes Group and BSI Committee

Franz Huelle has been appointed as the new Chair of BPF Pipes Group’s Building Services application group, looking at hot and cold applications for plastic pipes and systems.

Huelle has also been appointed Chair of the British Standards Institute (BSI) Committee on plastic pressure pipes.

This role inputs to CEN, ISO and other relevant standards on plastics piping systems and components for pressure applications, including water and gas distribution and industrial applications.

Huelle said: “There is a lot of standards development work going on in plastic pipes and I’m joining these two bodies at an exciting time. I’m very much looking forward to working together across the industry with like-minded people to deliver the best possible standards and guidelines, so installers, consultants and end consumers can always have the highest confidence in plastic pipes.”