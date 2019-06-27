Fraser launches world’s smallest 24V DC static elimination bar

Leading static control specialist Fraser Anti-Static Techniques has taken close-range static elimination to a new level with the launch of its 3024 Compact 24V DC ionising bar.

The world’s smallest static elimination bar of its type, the powerful 3024 Compact is available at just 150mm or 200mm lengths to meet the requirements of high-performance machinery where space is constrained.

They are the only bars available with built-in electronics at this scale and require only a low voltage 24V DC input to deliver high voltage static elimination, with p to 7.5kV integrated in the bar.

Bruce Clothier, CEO of Fraser Anti-Static Techniques, said: “The unique 3024 Compact is the smallest 24V DC static elimination bar available on the market today with built-in electronics and integrated remote monitoring capability.”

“Developing in direct response to OEM and machinery operator demand, it is the first of several planned additions to our increasingly popular family of short and long rage static eliminators.”

“Drawing on our experience as providers of the widest choice of 24V DC anti-static bars in the marketplace, we’ve ensured the 3024 Compact delivers 100 per cent ionisation coverage across the entire length of the bar.”

“It has an optimum operating distance of 20mm to 50mm and a maximum distance of 150mm. It is ideal for fast moving materials at speeds of up to 1300m per minute, and well suited to web and sheet applications where space is limited. Its flexibility makes it suitable for most industrial processes including pharmaceutical and food manufacturing.”