Fraunhofer and Brüggemann cooperate for a new generation of stabilisers for high-quality polyolefin recyclates

Fraunhofer and Brüggemann have joined forces to successfully tackle the issue of plastic oxidation, which can prevent plastics from being recycled into high-quality products.

To overcome the problem, researchers have developed new stabiliser systems to improve the properties of polyolefin recyclates, especially those made from PP and PE.

The stabilisers are capable of reducing the effects of previous damage to such an extent that recycled materials become suitable for processing into sophisticated moulded products.

Dr Klaus Bergmann, Head of Polymer Additives at Brüggemann, said: “Continuous development is an essential basis for our company’s success.”

“We are very pleased to have entered into a cooperation agreement with Fraunhofer to expand our portfolio of recycling additives to polyolefins. Ultimately, our goal is to significantly improve the quality of recyclates with the help of innovative additives., thereby making an important contribution to the upcycling of plastic waste.”