Frederique van Baarle to head LANXESS’ High Performance Materials business unit

Frederique van Baarle has been appointed head of the High Performance Materials business unit at specialty chemicals company LANXESS with effect from June 1, 2020.

In 2000, Frederique van Baarle began her professional career in the chemical industry at Royal DSM after studying international marketing, obtaining an MBA and graduating at the French business school INSEAD.

At DSM, she held a number of internal management roles. Van Baarle joined LANXESS in 2011 and assumed various management positions in sales and marketing in the High Performance Elastomers business unit (now ARLANXEO) and the High Performance Materials business unit.

Since December 2018, van Baarle has been heading the company’s global purchasing department.

The Dutch native is currently heading the Global Procurement and Logistics group function.

Van Baarle succeeds Michael Zobel , who will take over as head of the LANXESS subsidiary Saltigo on June 1, 2020.

Hubert Fink, member of LANXESS’ Board of Management, said: “In Frederique van Baarle we have been able to recruit an experienced and successful manager to head our high-performance plastics business. As a long-standing marketing and sales manager at High Performance Materials, she knows the business inside out.”