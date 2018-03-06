Frigel to mark machine-side cooling first at NPE2018

The intelligent process cooling company, Frigel, will display its line of Microgel machine-side chiller/temperature control units (TCUs) with new data capture technology at the NPE2018.

In an industry-first, the digitally-controlled units will now allow users to capture energy consumption data, which Frigel says will allow them to increase both productivity and profitability.

“At Frigel, we’re continuously advancing our technologies to help plastics processors effectively compete. That includes giving them the ability to capture and leverage more processing-cooling data to drive key business decisions,” explained Al Fosco, North American Marketing Manager of Frigel.

“It’s all part of what we call Frigel’s Diamond Service, which integrates innovation and a scientific approach to process cooling. Now for the first time, plastics processors can capture and record energy consumption data for extended periods with machine-side chiller/TCUs, which is critical given that energy use for cooling is considerable. That data, in turn, fuels opportunities to lower operational costs and increase product profitability.”

× Expand Photographer:Dan Bishop

In addition to energy consumption, the Microgel digital controls give users the ability to review temperatures, pressures and flow rates.

All operating data is stored in a historical log and accessible via a user-friendly touchscreen. The result, says Frigel, is the ability to easily adjust the unit for specific moulding conditions for optimal efficiencies.

Fosco added: “We're thrilled to introduce Microgel digital control technology at NPE. We’re also excited to announce a number of other innovations in conjunction with the event that are uniquely designed to help processors achieve optimal productivity, profitability and quality.”

Frigel will display its Microgel chiller/TCU at Booth W193 at NPE in Florida, 7th-11th May 2018.