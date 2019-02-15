From Accrington to Auckland – What More UK supplying packaging across the world

Leading plastic houseware manufacturer What More UK has been celebrating its international reach.

One of the companies who imports What More UK products in John Monk Trading Company in New Zealand.

Tony Grimshaw OBE, Director of What More UK

Since establishing in 1977, the company has evolved to be one of the country’s largest and most recognised importers of houseware and giftware.

The organisation supply to all aspects of the retail trade, including department stores, supermarkets, independent retailers and specialty homeware stores.

Managing Director John Monk recently travelled to the UK from New Zealand to see the factory in which his products are made.

He said: “It has been fantastic to come over to the UK and see the factory where some of our products are made, and to meet with the people who make them and to really be behind the scenes.”

“One of our policies is to always use efficient and long-standing companies who ensure their products meet all ethical and environmental trade practice standards. What More UK are pioneers, not only for quality and innovative products, but for British-made items. Our customers in New Zealand know that ‘Made in Britain’ means quality.”

Tony Grimshaw OBE, Director at What More UK, said: “We have worked with John for over 25 years and it’s been fantastic to see him again. His last visit to us was six years ago and it’s safe to say a lot has changed since then. We have invested £25 million in this short time, including state-of-the-art machines, buildings and his product groups.”

“To see our items travelling the world to some of the largest importers is incredible. The current economic environment makes it difficult to predict what’s going to happen, but we were committed to continuing as normal pre, during and post-Brexit. Our efforts seem to be paying off as we continue to receive orders, from new and existing customers, from all over the world.”

“As the largest UK manufacturer of plastic housewares, and members of the Made in Britain Campaign, it’s incredibly important for us to make sure Britain is put on the map as an excellent country to trade with.”