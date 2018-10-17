Frugalpac appoints Malcolm Waugh as CEO

Frugalpac, the recyclable packaging manufacturer, has appointed Malcolm Waugh as its new CEO, effective immediately.

Waugh has over thirty years’ experience in the packaging sector, having previously worked as Tetra Pak’s Commercial Director for the UK and Ireland.

He also previously served as Managing Director and Group Commercial Director at Essentra, an international manufacturer and supplier of plastic, paper, fibre components and services.

The company says Waugh will be responsible for building on Frugalpac’s role as a leader in the recyclable packaging sector.

× Expand Malcolm Waugh

Waugh said: “I am delighted to be appointed Frugalpac’s new CEO. I am looking forward to changing the way the industry designs and manufacturers packaging in order to solve some of the most pressing societal and environmental challenges the world faces today through a focus on product over system reform.”

Jeremy Young, Chairman of Frugalpac, said: “We are delighted to welcome Malcolm on board. Following a thorough recruitment process, we believe that his extensive experience in manufacturing and packaging make him the perfect individual to take Frugalpac forward.”