Future of Circular Economy in the Plastic Packaging Recycling Market, 2019-2030 report available online

The "Future of Circular Economy in the Plastic Packaging Recycling Market, Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com.

The market revenue is estimated at $13.1 billion (£10.8 billion) and is expected to have a CAGR of 9.1 per cent during the forecast period (2019 to 2030).

The study includes a revenue forecast for plastic packaging waste management and elaborates on the volume forecast of 5 different kinds of plastics - PET, HDPE, LDPE, PVC, and PP - at both the regional and global levels.

The study estimates the size of the global circular economy in the plastic packaging waste recycling market for 2018 and provides a forecast until 2030.

The study includes revenue forecasts for each region: Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Americas, and Middle-East & Africa.

The global and regional plastic packaging waste recycling market trends include the global volume forecast of plastic packaging waste for the various segments. Landfill includes both organised and illegal dumping.

The forecast consists of the volume of waste generated, collected and recycled, incinerated, landfilled, plastic to fuel, for all regions.

Due to bigger recycling targets, especially in Europe, the recycling market is set to experience tremendous growth during the forecast period.

Waste to fuel is becoming increasingly popular and is set to gain traction during the forecast period.

Waste to energy plants will also see significant growth during the forecast period, especially in the Asia-Pacific.

Even though the Asia-Pacific is the largest generator of plastic packaging waste, it reports lower recycling rates than Europe and the Americas.

Although the per capita consumption is low compared to that of the developed regions, dense population contributes to volumes. When compared to other regions, the European Union (EU) will have the highest recycling rate during the forecast period due to stringent measures taken towards dealing with packaging plastic waste.

