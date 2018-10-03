FutureNova wins Consumer Product Design of the Year at the Plastics Industry Awards

FutureNova has won Consumer Product Design of the Year at the Plastics Industry Awards for its FlipPad, an innovative medical-grade iPad case.
Mike Casey CEO at FutureNova was presented the award in front of an audience of industry professionals at a gala dinner in London on 28th September 2018.
Judges praised the practicality of the design and Brendan Cole mentioned it is a clever product for healthcare and the Apple iPad.
FutureNova
Jane Alexander PhotographyPlastics Awards 2018Hilton Park Lane
FlipPad is water and shock proof and can be kept sterile with standard infection control sprays.
Its wipe-clean design is built to withstand harsh infection control chemicals, whilst the touch-sensitive screen allows staff to control the iPad even when wearing surgical gloves.
The case can be hung on a hospital bedrail and used in operating theatres to infection control wards.
Mike Casey CEO FutureNova, said, “Winning this award from the industry is high praise indeed, it is a testament to the design team and the belief that we can design and build great products in Britain.”