Gabriel-Chemie publishes its first sustainability report

Gabriel-Chemie has published its first sustainability report: 'Recipes for success for a sustainable future.'

The first sustainability report sends a clear message in regard to the changes and challenges of the plastics industry. The company acknowledges the need for future-orientated action and embraces its social, environmental and economic responsibilities.

After 70 years, the company continues to face changes being made by a third generation with a positive approach.

“Plastic is an extremely sustainable material. Society should not condemn plastic simply as “plastic is the enemy”, but rather rethink how it handles resources in a responsible way. Besides the product side, we focus heavily on sustainable solutions for an efficient use of raw materials and the consumption of clean energy,” said Stefanie Sommer, CSO at Gabriel-Chemie.

“ Among other things, this concerns measures that we have defined within the framework of our sustainability strategy, which reduce costs for us as a company and at the same time protect the environment.”

The company believes the development of its relationships to customers and branded goods manufacturers is key for future development.

Gabriel-Chemie says it has put the entire value creation chain under the microscope, with a focus on significant sustainability aspects. This includes the procurement of raw materials, transport and also research and development.

Gabriel-Chemie is committed to long-term cooperation with regional producers from Europe, in order to increase regional value creation as much as possible.

Careful use of resources and continuous reduction of environmental impact are essential approaches in the business activities and are integrated into the processes.

Gabriel-Chemie has also planned the construction of a photovoltaic system at its Austrian headquarters and sets itself the goal of reducing the proportion of fossil energy used in the group-wide electricity mix by 30 per cent.

The masterbatch manufacturer has also set itself the goal of reducing recyclable plastic waste by 50 per cent through careful production planning.

