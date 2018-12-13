Galway council challenge city to make Christmas decorations out of recycled material

Galway city council is inviting people to take part in the Christmas Decoration Competition 2018 and create their own homemade decorations from recycled materials.

The council suggested making something magical out of something old and doomed for the bin, such as newspapers, cardboard, plastic bottles or old clothes.

There are three categories, one from Primary School, one from Secondary School, and one Adult, and entrants can submit a maximum of two decorations each for judging.

Each winner will receive €50 (approx. £45) in vouchers, and the winning entries will hang on the Christmas tree at Galway City Hall.